Three delicious dishes to get you through the day and help you cut down on meat

April is one of our favorite months because it is truly the height of spring. It’s the perfect time to begin planting all sorts of fruits and vegetables.

It’s also a good time to become more aware of our carbon footprint and take extra steps to help preserve our planet. In honor of Earth Day, this month’s menu is totally plant-based. We are not suggesting everyone needs to become a hardcore vegan. But we do feel that being mindful of the foods we eat and cutting down our meat consumption benefits personal health and helps the planet.

Switching just a few of your weekly meals to plant-based can have a positive effect on your overall health—adding vitamins, fiber and good fats while also lowering cholesterol and improving digestion.

This month’s menu serves as an example of a full day’s worth of plant-based meals. We hope it will inspire you to substitute some of your weekly meals for delicious plant-based alternatives.

ON THE MENU:

• Toasted Sweet Potato Medallions with Maple Syrup and Vegan Granola

• Falafel Salad with Marinated Veggies and Tahini Dressing

• Thai Green Curry with Roasted Vegetables

• Green Tea and Grapefruit Juice (find this recipe at 225batonrouge.com)

Recipes by Tracey Koch

TOASTED SWEET POTATO MEDALLIONS WITH MAPLE SYRUP AND VEGAN GRANOLA

For breakfast, we have created a recipe that doesn’t skimp on flavor. Sweet potatoes are packed with vitamins, fiber, nutrients and good carbs that will keep you satisfied throughout the morning. We topped it with a vegan-friendly granola that is a tasty blend of rolled oats, milled flaxseed, walnuts and dried fruits. It does not have any processed sugars, but it gets a hint of sweetness from pure maple syrup.

Servings: 6

For the sweet potatoes:

3 large sweet potatoes

½ cup vegetable oil or coconut oil

½ teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons pure maple syrup

Sprinkle of ground cinnamon

1. Heat the oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with foil.

2. Wash and dry the sweet potatoes. Slice them into ¼-inch medallions.

3. Place them in a single layer on the baking sheet. Brush them on both sides lightly with the oil and sprinkle with salt.

4. Roast the sweet potatoes for 10 minutes. Flip them over and continue roasting for an additional 5 to 7 minutes, or until they are golden brown and tender.

5. Place 3 to 4 medallions on a plate. Drizzle with pure maple syrup and sprinkle with a bit of ground cinnamon. Top with ¼ cup of the vegan granola and serve.

For the granola:

2 ½ cups raw oats

¼ cup milled flaxseed

1½ tablespoons coconut oil

¼ teaspoon salt

1⁄3 cup pure maple syrup

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ cup chopped walnuts

½ cup pumpkin seeds

¼ cup chopped dates

¼ cup dried cranberries

1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, combine the oats, flaxseed and coconut oil.

3. Add the salt, maple syrup, vanilla and cinnamon. Toss to coat.

4. Pour the mixture onto the baking sheet and bake for 10 to 12 minutes.

5. Remove the granola from the oven and add the walnuts. Stir until mixed. This will also ensure the granola will bake evenly.

6. Place the granola back in the oven and bake for another 5 minutes. Sprinkle in the pumpkin seeds and stir again. Bake for an additional 3 to 5 minutes, or until the granola is golden and toasted.

7. Remove the granola from the oven. Add the chopped dates and dried cranberries. Cool and place the granola in an airtight container. Enjoy!

FALAFEL SALAD WITH MARINATED VEGGIES AND TAHINI DRESSING

Falafel is one of our favorite Middle Eastern dishes and makes for a great lunch. It is packed full of flavor, crispy on the outside and light and delicious on the inside. The bonus is falafel is also full of protein, fiber and complex carbs. The base is garbanzo beans or chickpeas. They are blended with onion, garlic and spices for a tasty, healthy meal. We used them as the base for this Mediterranean-inspired salad filled with marinated vegetables and topped with a tangy tahini dressing. We like to double the recipe for the falafel and freeze half to be sautéed for another time.

Servings: 6

For the falafel:

1⁄3 cup chopped onion

4 to 5 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

½ teaspoon salt

3 teaspoons ground cumin

1 tablespoon fresh grated lemon zest

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ cup flour (use rice flour if you prefer to make this gluten-free)

1⁄3 cup vegetable oil for sautéing

1. Place the chopped onion, garlic and parsley in a food processor or blender. Pulse a couple of times to blend everything together.

2. Add the chickpeas, salt, cumin and lemon zest. Pulse until the mixture looks like coarse sand. You do not want this to be a paste.

3. Place this mixture into a large mixing bowl and add the baking powder and flour. Combine until all is incorporated.

4. Line a baking sheet with parchment. Scoop out golf ball-size spoonfuls of the falafel mixture and flatten them into patties.

5. Pour the oil into a large nonstick skillet and heat over medium-high heat. Sauté the falafel patties in batches, 3 to 4 minutes per side or until golden. Place the falafel on a baking sheet lined with paper towels to drain off excess oil. Keep them warm in a 250-degree oven until you are ready to serve.

For the dressing:

Yields: 3 cups

½ cup tahini paste

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

2 cloves minced garlic

½ teaspoon fresh lemon zest

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ to ¾ cups water

1. In a mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients except the water. The mixture will begin to thicken and form a paste.

2. Slowly whisk in the water until the dressing is smooth and creamy.

3. Store the leftover dressing in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

THAIR GREEN CURRY WITH ROASTED VEGETABLES

We love Thai green curry and order it every time we get Thai food. We have developed this simple and delicious Thai-inspired recipe for dinner with a blend of roasted vegetables and edamame. It is easy to throw together on a weeknight, but it is also special enough to serve at your next dinner party. The coconut milk makes for a rich and sweet flavor to help balance out the spice. All the ingredients are the kinds we like to keep on hand in our pantry to toss together for a delicious plant-based meal any night of the week. Serve it over brown rice for a healthful and hearty base to this delicious curry.

Servings: 6

2 cups sliced zucchini

2 cups cubed butternut squash

2 cups fresh broccoli florets

1 cup red onion slices

5 tablespoons coconut oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 fresh jalapeño, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 (15-ounce) cans coconut milk

4 to 5 tablespoons Thai green curry paste

2 cups shelled edamame

Steamed brown rice to serve with

1. Heat the oven to 375 degrees and line a baking sheet with foil.

2. In a large mixing bowl, toss the zucchini, butternut squash, broccoli and red onion with 3 tablespoons of coconut oil. Sprinkle in ½ teaspoon of the salt and all the black pepper.

3. Place the vegetables on the lined baking sheet and roast for 15 to 17 minutes, or until they are tender and golden but still firm. Remove from the oven and set aside.

4. In a large skillet, heat the remaining coconut oil and add the minced garlic, red pepper flakes and sliced jalapeño. Sauté for 1 minute, and then add the coconut milk.

5. Stir in the green curry paste until well incorporated and bring the curry up to a simmer.

6. Steam the edamame according to the package directions and add them to the skillet.

7. Add the roasted vegetables and sprinkle in the remaining ½ teaspoon of kosher salt. Simmer on low heat for 10 minutes and serve over steamed brown rice.

GREEN TEA AND GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

This recipe is a delicious and refreshing morning pick-me-up beverage to help you kick off your plant-based day. It is packed full of antioxidants, vitamin C and just a little caffeine to get you going in the morning. Servings: 6 3 cups freshly brewed green tea (chilled)

3 cups fresh squeezed grapefruit juice 1. In a large pitcher, combine the green tea and fresh grapefruit juice.

2. Fill 6 glasses with ice, and divide the tea mixture between the glasses. Serve and enjoy!

This article was originally published in the April 2020 issue of 225 Magazine.