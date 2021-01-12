While many of us have already made sure to get our cabbage fix in on Jan. 1, there’s no rule saying you can’t enjoy it all month long. Cooked right, it can be a delicious, healthful and versatile vegetable.

One of 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch’s favorite methods is to roast it, giving the cabbage a nutty flavor in the parts of the leaves that get nice and toasted. It is a great side dish that complements just about any kind of meat, and it takes just a few minutes to prepare. It is also a great source of fiber and vitamins for a healthy, well-balanced meal.

Read on for Tracey’s recipe for Oven-roasted Cabbage, which appeared in the January 2020 issue of 225.