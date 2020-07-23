Next time you make fried chicken wings, try them in an air fryer. And then douse them in the buffalo sauce recipe below. Stock photo

If you’ve spent as much time watching TV and scrolling through social media as we have during quarantine, you’ve probably heard of the latest kitchen device trend: air fryers.

Air fryers give users the same deep-fried taste without the greasiness or the mess. They’re healthier, easier to use and often easier to store. Instead of cooking food in oil and grease, the air fryer simply uses hot air to make food nice and crispy.

While you might not find air fryers in Baton Rouge restaurants just yet, don’t let that stop you from investing in one of these and experimenting at home.

Here are some recipes to try. We came up with a few on our own, and adapted the rest from cooking blogs. Happy frying!

Shareable mozzarella bites

1 ½ cups flour

Salt and garlic powder to taste

2 eggs (beaten)

1 ½ cups seasoned breadcrumbs

1 pack mozzarella Babybel cheese (10 to a pack)

Your favorite marinara

Combine flour, salt and garlic powder in one bowl, 2 beaten eggs in another, and breadcrumbs in the third bowl. Cover the Babybel rounds in flour, then egg, then breadcrumbs. Place on a cooking pan and allow them to set in your freezer for at least 20 minutes. Repeat the process after you remove them from the freezer. Place them on tinfoil in your air fryer and cook at 390 degrees for 15 minutes. Serve with marinara at your next (socially distant) get-together.

Quick and easy salmon

Recipe adapted from Noble Pig

2 boneless salmon filets

2 teaspoons olive oil (or your choice of oil)

2 teaspoons paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Lemon slices



Coat each salmon filet with oil, and rub with paprika, salt and pepper. Place lemon slices at the bottom of your air fryer’s basket and put the seasoned filets on top. Cook at 390 degrees for 7 minutes. Your salmon will be deliciously juicy with just the right amount of crispiness.

Crispy sweet potato fries

Recipe adapted from A Pinch of Healthy

1-gallon sealable plastic bag

2 sweet potatoes

2 teaspoons avocado oil

1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon pepper

Cut the sweet potatoes lengthwise into French fry shapes. Soak the cut sweet potatoes in a bowl of water for one hour. Add the cut sweet potatoes, oil, cornstarch and seasoning to the bag. Shake to coat all the fries. Place the fries into the air fryer basket and cook at 375 degrees for 15 minutes. Flip the fries over and cook again at 400 degrees for 7 minutes. Serve with ranch or your favorite dipping sauce. Soaking the fries and adding cornstarch will make these fries uniquely crunchy and delicious.

Easy Brussels sprouts

1 bag Brussels sprouts

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons honey

Salt to taste

Toss Brussels sprouts and the rest of the ingredients in a large bowl until coated evenly. Cook in the air fryer at 400 degrees for 13 minutes. Honey adds extra sweetness, and the air fryer makes these Brussels sprouts crispier and tastier.

Better buffalo chicken wings

Recipe adapted from Delish

2 pounds chicken wings

1 tablespoon avocado oil

½ tablespoon paprika

½ tablespoon garlic powder

½ tablespoon salt

½ tablespoon pepper

2 tablespoons butter

⅓ cup your favorite hot sauce



Wash and dry the chicken wings. Place the wings in bowl and coat with the oil, then paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Cook at 375 degrees for 25 minutes, then coat with sauce.

For the sauce: Melt the butter in a sauce pan on low heat and mix in your favorite hot sauce. Evenly coat the wings and enjoy!