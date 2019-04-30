Our May issue is hitting stands as we speak. While that one is all about quick road trips you can take just outside the East Baton Rouge Parish line, it reminded us of last May’s issue.

In 2018, we devoted our May cover story to 225 things to do in Baton Rouge. And now that warmer weather is here, we’re all about looking for fun adventures in the 225 area code. Of course, food is usually top of mind for us at 225 Dine, and the 225 Things to Do list has us covered.

From old-school experiences like breakfast at Frank’s or a po-boy at Poor Boy Lloyd’s, to new experiences like touring the breweries and distilleries that have opened in recent years, there’s a lot to mark off your bucket list.

Start these warmer months off right with a weekend adventure, and use our list as a guide. Read on for more.