The prevalence of international food in Baton Rouge isn’t a new trend. While of-the-moment restaurants like Soji, Rocca Pizzeria and Flambée Cafe are introducing locals to a variety of flavors and fusion dishes, several longtime favorites have been quietly dishing out Chinese, Thai, Indian, Mexican and more for decades.

Their methods are steeped in tradition and passed down within families to a new generation of owners dedicated to keeping these restaurants thriving.

In April 2018, we took a look at the old guard of international restaurants in Baton Rouge, as well as the young chefs who are bringing those cuisines into the modern day.

Read on for the cover story from our archives.