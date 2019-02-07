The restaurant scene in Baton Rouge is fierce, and it seems like there’s always a new place to try. But at some point, we need to trade in our wallets for a whisk and experiment with some dishes of our own.

For those hesitant to navigate the kitchen alone, we’ve rounded up some cooking classes to try around the city. Whether you’re a first-timer or just looking to perfect your culinary skills, there’s a class for you.

Decorate desserts at Party Time

Treat yourself, literally, by learning to decorate sweet treats at Party Time. The shop offers classes for almost any baked good, from little desserts like petit fours, chocolates and cookie blossoms to full-blown, multi-tiered cakes. Whether you’re a beginner or already a wiz with a piping nozzle, check out these decorating classes to hone your skills.

Classes range from $25 to $40 and can be purchased here. Party Time is at 3350 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Go international with the Atlas Foundation

We love our southern Louisiana cuisine, but sometimes it’s nice to eat something beyond the boot’s borders. If that sounds like you, sign up for an international cooking class at the Atlas Foundation. Coming up in February and March, Atlas Foundation will be cooking up Mexican, Cuban and Turkish dishes.

Classes are $15 and can be purchased here. The Atlas Foundation is at 5664 Stumberg Lane.

Learn from the experts at Ruffino’s

Bring a big—and we mean BIG—appetite to Ruffino’s Restaurant each month for a five-course cooking class, and enjoy a wine pairing with each course. Want to get in on this soon? A chef’s choice class is coming up March 11 and 12.

Classes are $100 a person, and you can make a reservation here. Ruffino’s is at 18811 Highland Road.

Get spicy (or saucy) at Red Stick Spice Company

Still sticking with your New Year’s resolutions? Keep it up at one of Red Stick Spice Company’s wellness-centered cooking classes. If you’ve already ditched your health goals, try its Bar Bites or Binge Watching Menu classes for a homemade twist on traditional junk food.

If none of these sound good to you, no worries! Red Stick offers several other classes here.

Classes range from $45 to $75 and can be purchased here. Red Stick Spice Company is at 660 Jefferson Highway.

Leisure classes at Louisiana Culinary Institute

Learn to cook from professional chefs at the Louisiana Culinary Institute’s leisure classes. Coming up soon, the institute will host three-hour classes on quick breads on Feb. 16 and dessert pies on March 9.

Already thinking ahead to Mother’s Day? Treat your mom to a homemade brunch at the Mother’s Day brunch class on May 4.

Classes are $125 and can be purchased here. The Louisiana Culinary Institute is at 10550 Airline Highway.