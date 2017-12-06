Our December cover story is all about food … and the expert Baton Rouge chefs and culinary pros who know a thing or two around the kitchen. In this month’s issue, we’ve got tips from the likes of Chef John Folse, Umami’s Cong Nguyen, Gov’t Taco’s Aimee Tortorich, Nino’s Elton Hyndman and more.

They shared with us their strategies and expert advice on how to put together a traditional Cajun and Creole Christmas spread, how to shop for groceries at some of Baton Rouge’s more unique markets, how to prepare simple pasta dishes and the perfect steak on the fly, and even how to keep your knives in top shape.

Click here for the full cover story.