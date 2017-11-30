×

Kitchen Confidential

Eight chefs and culinary pros dish on their cooking secrets—just in time for the holidays

  • By Benjamin Leger, Jennifer Tormo, Kaci Yoder @kaciyoder
  • Photography by Collin Richie and Jordan Hefler

MAKING GROCERIES

The art of a well-stocked shopping cart

EGG YOURSELF ON

Chef Celeste Gill shares how to take your eggs to the next level

CUTTING EDGE

The importance of a good set of knives

EVERYDAY ITALIAN

An easy pasta dish from Nino’s Elton Hyndman anyone can prepare at home

RAISE THE STEAKS

Beef: It’s what’s for dinner

A CHRISTMAS STORY

At Chef John Folse’s house, the holidays are never about presents

PLAYING WITH FOOD

How to plate and photograph food at home

BAKER BASICS

Cupcake Allie owner Allie Bookman shares her sweet tips on becoming a baker

