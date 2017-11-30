Kitchen Confidential

MAKING GROCERIES
The art of a well-stocked shopping cart
EGG YOURSELF ON
Chef Celeste Gill shares how to take your eggs to the next level
CUTTING EDGE
The importance of a good set of knives
EVERYDAY ITALIAN
An easy pasta dish from Nino’s Elton Hyndman anyone can prepare at home
RAISE THE STEAKS
A CHRISTMAS STORY
At Chef John Folse’s house, the holidays are never about presents
PLAYING WITH FOOD
How to plate and photograph food at home
BAKER BASICS
Cupcake Allie owner Allie Bookman shares her sweet tips on becoming a baker
This article was originally published in the December 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.
