Tin Roof Brewing Company is going up for sale

It is the end of an era at Tin Roof Brewing Company.

Owners Chris Boyce and William and Cammy McGehee announced Tuesday that they are putting the business up for sale and relinquishing ownership on Oct. 11 to focus on other endeavors.

The company also posted an announcement on its social media page.

“While the continuance of the brand is optimistic, we are pausing production as of September 2024,” the statement read. “It is our hope that Tin Roof will be back stronger than before under new leadership.”

The Tin Roof taproom will remain open to the public and host all the events on the books until Oct. 11.

Charles Caldwell and William McGehee, childhood friends raised in Natchez, Mississippi, founded Tin Roof Brewing Co. 14 years ago.

After pursuing careers as a banker and lawyer, respectively, Caldwell and McGehee decided it was time to make a career change and start brewing beer. After several years of work, their dream became a reality, with their first batches of beer being produced for commercial consumption in November 2010. Caldwell left Tin Roof in 2018.

“It has been our honor to participate in the craft beer community since starting up in 2010,” the statement read. “We hope the community will join us in saying goodbye to this chapter in the coming weeks and we look forward to the possibility of our beers living on in a new iteration.”

