The Best of 225 Awards issue in July is 225‘s most popular magazine of the year. In it, you’ll find readers’ picks for the best restaurants, bars, boutiques, businesses and more. When the ballot for voting is released each spring, though, we’re often asked: Why don’t you have a write-in option?

Well, we’ll let you in on a little secret: We do have a write-in option. For three weeks each year, Baton Rouge residents nominate any people or businesses they want for the awards. That’s right: Whoever you want. The businesses that receive the most nominations are the ones placed on the final awards ballot.

Nominations opened Tuesday, Jan. 15, and run through Feb. 5. As of today, there is only about a week and half left to nominate.

Visit 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to submit your favorites now. And be sure to tell your friends—the more people who participate, the better the chances you’ll like the ballot when it opens for voting in late February.

