If you feel a sugar craving coming on, you’re in luck. Tomorrow, June 7, is National Doughnut Day. And to mark this momentous occasion, there are a few spots around town offering sweet treats and even sweeter deals. So we checked with some of your favorite Red Stick doughnut shops to see what’s on Friday’s menu.

Here are a few of the best deals to take advantage of this National Doughnut Day:

District Donuts Sliders Brew

This year, District Donuts Sliders Brew took National Doughnut Day to a whole new level and turned it into doughnut week. This week, District Donuts has been offering two delicious-looking sliders, and it’s not too late to give them a try. Stop by today or tomorrow to taste the hickory bacon cheeseburger doughnut or the hickory bacon fried chicken doughnut. Both of these sliders are topped with bacon, cheddar and a smoked honey barbecue sauce and sandwiched between a glazed doughnut.

District Donuts is at 7415 Corporate Blvd.

Prince Donuts & Geaux Boba

Here’s a doughnut day special that you’ll definitely want to post on Instagram: grab a bubble tea from Prince Donuts & Geaux Boba, and you’ll get a free glazed doughnut to top it off. Into the doughnuts, but not so sure about the bubble tea? Check out our guide to the bubble tea trend that’s taking over the Capital City.

Prince Donuts is at 1113 South Range Ave. in Denham Springs.

Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts

Order a dozen doughnuts at Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts, and they’ll throw in an extra to make it a “baker’s dozen.” Mr. Ronnie’s will also be offering a free glazed doughnut with any purchase on Friday. So head over and get ’em while they’re hot.

Mr. Ronnie’s is at 216 W. Lee Drive.

Thee Heavenly Donut

Head to Thee Heavenly Donut to enter a raffle for a $100 gift card for the breakfast catering menu. Buy a dozen glazed, chocolate or mixed doughnuts, and you’ll get a free dozen glazed doughnuts with your next purchase.

Thee Heavenly Donut is at 17732 Highland Road.

What other Doughnut Day events do you know of? Please share in the comments!