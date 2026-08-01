Find a taste of Louisiana inside Tiger Stadium this season

Over the years, the food vendors inside Tiger Stadium have become as creative as the tailgaters outside, serving all manner of gametime noshes that riff on Louisiana’s emblematic food culture or borrow from other culinary traditions.

Many fans look forward to returning favorites. A line routinely sprawls in front of Tre’s Street Kitchen on the North Lower Level. Patrons are willing to wait for the concept’s top-selling birria nachos, Philly cheesesteaks, pulled pork sliders with Cajun slaw, and burgers slathered with Tre’s Street Sauce. The Baton Rouge concept has been a Tiger Stadium vendor since 2022.

“It’s a really hot section. We have a good clientele,” owner Tremaine Devine says. “We always have 200 to 300 people in line at once, and they don’t stop. I mean, they do not stop.”

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Death Valley’s dozens of food vendors include familiar national brands like Chick-fil-A, Papa Johns and Peach Cobbler Factory, but most are local concepts or caterers run by grassroots operators like Devine.

Over the last decade or so, LSU has invited more local concepts to vend on game day.

Some, like Devine, are recruited through the LSU AgCenter culinary incubator Foodii. Devine was bottling his signature Tre’s Street Sauce at the campus facility when he was asked to consider becoming a gameday concessioner.

“We said, ‘Of course we would,’” Devine recalls.

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Tre’s Street Kitchen started as a food truck in 2020, morphing into physical locations in the student centers of both LSU and the Baton Rouge Community College. Tre’s Street Sauce is even sold in the Paradies Gift Shop inside the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.

Since most vendors can’t actually cook inside Tiger Stadium, they bring foods prepared offsite. It’s a herculean effort. Devine and his team start prepping a few days before each home game, getting up early on gameday to transport stacks of catering trays to their booth.

And fans are grateful. The birria nachos are made from short ribs slow-braised for 16 hours. Tender, shredded beef tops a bed of tortilla chips and is doused with homemade five-cheese bechamel sauce and Tre’s Street Sauce, then topped with fresh cilantro and pickled red onion.

“We can’t keep it in stock,” Devine says. “We go into the stadium with about 800 servings, and we sell out.”

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His Philly cheesesteak is made with ribeye, tri-colored peppers, provolone and five-cheese bechamel stuffed into a legit Philly roll made by Amoroso’s Baking Co. The company’s bread is considered an essential element by the sandwich’s biggest fans, Devine says.

“If we don’t have that bread, we don’t sell it,” he says.

Elsewhere in the stadium, other thoughtfully constructed dishes and products tempt the Tiger Nation and visiting fans, including artisan bottled beverages by Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade and gourmet flavored popcorn by Posh Pop. Both are Foodii tenants.

Still hungry? Baton Rouge restaurants will be there, too. Sample wings from Louisiana concept KOK Wings & Things, chargrilled oysters from Drago’s Seafood Restaurant, and margaritas and nachos from a joint operation by La Carreta Mid City and Veracruz.

This article was originally published in the August 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.