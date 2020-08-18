Zach Von Rosenberg, age 30, had an unconventional journey to becoming LSU’s punter. Photos by Kristin Selle.

To call Zach Von Rosenberg’s path to LSU unconventional would probably be an understatement.

On paper, it doesn’t seem that crazy: a multi-sport high school athlete from right in LSU’s backyard of Zachary winding up in purple and gold.

But Von Rosenberg didn’t simply go from Bronco to Tiger, or even from prep star punter to collegiate standout.

Listening to him describe his long, winding path from high school to minor league baseball, then back to college with a change of sport and change of position within that sport still doesn’t fully articulate the journey the 29-year-old (who will be 30 in September) has been on for the past decade.

We go through it all with LSU’s starting punter on this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, while also discussing what life is like as the punter for one of the best offenses in the history of college football. Bored much?

You can also read our in-depth feature on Von Rosenberg from 225‘s August issue, which is on newsstands now.

