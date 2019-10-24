As Saturday night comes to a close, there will have been five matchups between a pair of Top 10 teams this college football season.

LSU will have played in three of them.

The Tigers are lining up for yet another marquee showdown this Saturday afternoon in Death Valley as the visiting Auburn Tigers come to town ranked No. 9 in the country.

The SEC West rivals haven’t won in Baton Rouge since 1999, and LSU will look to extend that streak this weekend. Auburn poses a similar threat to the one Florida did. It touts a strong defense with an elite defensive line, but that’s paired with an inconsistent offense and question marks at the quarterback position.

On this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser tell you why they think LSU still covers the 11-point spread despite facing another stout defense.

You’ll also hear some audio from the players following the win against Mississippi State, including Joe Burrow, JaMarr Chase, JaCoby Stevens and more.

As always, don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for a full season of news, interviews and analysis. This season, you can find the Tiger Pride Podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud and our newest home on Spotify. We welcome all your interactions on 225‘s social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or follow Mark and Jerit on Twitter for any questions you may have, and they’ll answer them on air.

We’re also asking local artists to submit their songs to be featured as the podcast’s intro and outro to each episode. Fill out our form for your chance to be featured on the show!

Thanks for listening!



