2019: What a time to be alive.

Just one preseason ago, national pundits were projecting LSU as a 6-6 or 7-5 win football team. Expectations were low, and Coach O was tiptoeing toward the hot seat.

Flash forward just two weeks into the next season, and those same Tigers are now ranked No. 4 in the nation led by the hottest name to be mentioned in the Heisman hunt.

A lot can change in a year, and LSU’s 45-38 win at No. 9 Texas was evidence enough. The Tigers’ offense has made a complete turnaround under second-year coordinator Steve Ensminger and passing game coordinator Joe Brady, thanks in large part to the guy running the show on the field: Joe Burrow.

The senior signal caller completed 31 of his 39 passes for 471 yards and 4 touchdowns, with three different receivers eclipsing the 100-yard mark in the process. The performance thrusted Burrow firmly into the early Heisman discussion while propelling LSU right into the mix for the College Football Playoff picture.

In this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser recap the Tigers’ impressive display Saturday night and discuss how legit the LSU hype train is. Should the Tigers be ranked even higher? Does Burrow actually have a shot at the Heisman? Should we be worried about LSU’s defense? Listen below to hear their thoughts.

