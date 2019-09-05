They say everything is bigger in Texas.

But, according to Tiger Pride Podcast co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser, it might be the visiting LSU Tigers that pose a bigger threat on the football field this weekend.

The two schools will meet Saturday night at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin for a Top 10 showdown that is garnering national attention from media outlets all across the country.

The trash talking has already begun. Texas wore DBU shirts (a title many think belongs to LSU) before their opening week matchup against Louisiana Tech. Some local businesses have already fired back, while many LSU players are taking the high road.

View this post on Instagram And @zippysburritos is back at it again 😂 #LSU A post shared by 225 Magazine (@225batonrouge) on Sep 4, 2019 at 10:37am PDT

It’ll undoubtedly be a tense matchup when the two meet, but in this week’s episode of the podcast, we’ll tell you why we think LSU has quite the edge. Listen below, along with a slew of interviews from various LSU players recapping the Tigers’ 55-3 win over Georgia Southern and previewing the Texas showdown.

