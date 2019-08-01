While plenty of the top-tier talent LSU recruits each season pan out to be superstars when they arrive on campus, two of the biggest contributors to the 2018 Tigers came from some relatively unheard names.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson was the last scholarship signee for his 2017 class, and in his own words, “everybody thought I was a walk-on.” He was a bit undersized, and he redshirted his first year on campus before exploding on the scene as a sophomore to lead the team with 875 yards and six touchdowns.

In our first episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast this week, host Mark Clements catches up with Justin to chat about his breakout season, the new look of LSU’s offense and what life is like growing up as the youngest of three brothers, all of whom played football at LSU.

Our second episode of the week features defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, who transferred from Texas Tech to LSU two season ago before emerging as a starter last year. Along with his strong play on the field, Fehoko stole the hearts of Tiger Nation when he broke into the haka with his dad and brother prior to LSU’s stomping of No. 2 Georgia in Tiger Stadium.

Fehoko talks about the magic behind that day, the history of the haka and preview’s LSU’s defense for the 2019 season. Watch the video below for more!

