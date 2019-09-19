It’s sometimes still hard to believe what we’re seeing every Saturday from LSU.

It’s been far too long since the Tigers’ passing game posed a legitimate and consistent threat to opposing defenses. And while it’s way too early to say for sure, the 2019 LSU offense may be something that’s never been seen in Baton Rouge before.

LSU’s offense as a whole and the individuals making it work are threatening to break multiple records this fall, should these patterns continue. Senior quarterback Joe Burrow is eyeing records for both passing yards, touchdowns and completion percentage, while the wide receivers are looking to ink their names in the history books with record-setting numbers in their own right.

But no need to pinch yourself, Tiger fans. The LSU offense is here to stay. And in this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser talk in-depth about how good this unit is and what records may be broken this year.

The duo also previews the Vanderbilt game and which backups may get a shot to get on the field Saturday, if all goes well.

