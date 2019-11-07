It’s the week we’ve all been waiting for.

As big as the Texas, Florida and Auburn games were for LSU and its fans alike, nothing matches the two-week intensity that brews waiting for the yearly showdown with Alabama.

The Tigers haven’t topped the Tide since their marquee matchup in 2011, which was dubbed as the “Game of the Century.” The 2019 edition has been touted as “Part 2” to that matchup, with both schools again ranking in the top two in the country.

But this time, LSU enters the contest with an offense that’s not only more modernized, but one that ranks among the best in the entire country. As many similarities as Saturday’s game has to the 2011 meeting, the way the game will play out on the field will look a lot different than a 9-6 final score. For reference, the Tigers average 46.8 points per game while the Tide rack up 48.6 per outing.

The two schools also boast the top two frontrunners for the Heisman trophy in quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, and the winner of this matchup will likely move into the driver’s seat to take home the hardware.

There are countless keys, angles and analysis to diagnose leading up to the showdown, and co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser tackle them all in this week’s Tiger Pride Podcast.

How are y’all feeling about the game Saturday? Do you think this is the year LSU ends its losing streak? Let us know in the comments below!

