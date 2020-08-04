Fielding a top-level defense has become both the norm and the standard at LSU in recent history.

So on one hand, it was a bit surprising when the Tigers dialed up Bo Pelini to take over its defensive coordinator vacancy. But on the other hand, it wasn’t.

Pelini may have been away from top-flight football for a few years, but he also put together some of the best defenses Tiger Stadium has seen.

And now that he’s back in the driver’s seat, he’s hoping to reproduce more of the same if/when this upcoming football season kicks off.

On this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, we sit down with Pelini to talk all things defense, from overall philosophy to early leaders and standout freshmen. The returned defensive coordinator also goes position by position to break down what we might expect from each group when they ultimately do take the field.

Can’t get enough LSU football? Check out the fully fresh Tiger Pride special section from 225‘s August issue, which includes an in-depth feature with Pelini, as well as tons of other exclusive Tiger content.

Check out the full interview below, or listen to it however you digest podcasts. Just search for the Tiger Pride Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Be sure to drop us a review and follow podcast host Mark Clements on Twitter so you can let us know what other content you’d like to hear.