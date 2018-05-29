Three wines just right for serving poolside or around the grill

The heat is on in south Louisiana, but I’m resisting the urge to throw white wines in this month’s recommendations. With help from Matherne’s Market General Manager Bill Hounshell, we have some sumptuous picks that pair perfectly with summer menus, and that will appeal to fans of reds and rosés.

Rosés continue to pick up steam in Baton Rouge. Our selection is from Sean Minor, a familiar name on local wine market shelves and in many restaurants. We’ve also got a pinot noir from Argentina and a great value Côtes du Rhône from organic winery Domaine de Verquière.

All three give you lots of options for poolside sipping and pairing with anything you throw on the grill.

Remember to chill your reds between 62-68 degrees. Achieve this by putting the bottle in the fridge for 30 minutes to an hour before serving.

SEAN MINOR

Rosé

Californi, 2017

$12

“While dry rosés have been a mainstay of the New Orleans summer wine selections for years,” Hounshell says, “they’ve only begun to catch on in Baton Rouge in the last few years.” This nicely priced California rosé features notes of strawberry and watermelon and a crisp, dry finish. Chill as you would a white wine. This is perfect for evenings outdoors.

Pair it with: Goat’s milk cheeses, capellini with lemon zest and lump crabmeat, or poached snapper with ginger.

FAMILIA SCHROEDER

Saurus Select

Pinot Noir

Patagonia Argentina, 2015

$16

Fun fact: The “Saurus” part of this wine’s name is a reference to the Panamericansaurus Schroederi, a large dinosaur fossil found on the site as Familia Schroeder winery was being built in Patagonia. That’s reason enough to try this tasty pinot, but you’ll keep coming back for its depth and complexity. “It’s so much more than ‘bright cherry,’” says Hounshell, who loves it with hearty grilled meats.

Pair it with: Stuffed pork chops, wild mushroom tart, or red pepper and sirloin kebabs.

DOMAINE DE VERQUIÈRE

Côtes du Rhône, 2016

$14

Hounshell says he discovered this gem at one of Matherne’s monthly wine dinners. “It’s proven to be our best-selling Côtes du Rhône ever,” he says. With 80% grenache and 20% syrah, this medium-bodied red has a great nose and notes of red berries, licorice and violet.

Pair it with: Charcuterie boards, pulled pork sandwiches with root beer barbecue sauce, Greek and Lebanese cuisine, or rotisserie leg of lamb with fresh rosemary.

This article was originally published in the June 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.