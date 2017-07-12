Summer is the busiest time of year for the Red Stick Farmers Market.

Saturday mornings begin at 8 outside the Main Street Market in downtown Baton Rouge, with hundreds of people browsing the fresh local produce. The fun continues at BREADA’s four weekday markets, with more cooking demonstrations and themed activities. Between the colorful fruits and vegetables and the farmers’ dynamic personalities, the summer season is packed with flavors and experiences.

The summer-long Fresh Fest is the market’s way of highlighting the variety of seasonal produce available, says marketing and development manager Darlene Adams Rowland. It also renews the community’s interest in attending the market and eating food that’s grown and raised locally.

The event highlights a different category of summer produce each week, showcasing it in food samples, recipe cards, Fresh from the Market cooking demos and more.

Rowland gave 225 some details about what to expect all month. Plus, we’ve got some tips for selecting, storing and eating fresh summer produce. Read the full story here.