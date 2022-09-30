This week in Baton Rouge: Painting, food tastings, pilates and more

Paint a spooky picture on Monday

Painting with a Twist is hosting A Witch and Wizard event this Monday, Oct. 3.

Instead of buying Halloween decorations, paint them yourself. Participants of all ages are invited. Children under 14 must be accompanied and you must be 21+ to BYOB.

Tickets range from $41 to $47 per person and are available for purchase here. The event will be from 7-9 p.m. Painting with a Twist is at 711 Jefferson Hwy, Ste 3A.

Feast on Soulshine’s pop-up dinner on Wednesday

Baton Rouge restauranteur Danny Wilson is bringing his signature tasting events to Soulshine Kitchen & Bar via an Evolution Pop-up Dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

In the same vein as Wilson’s monthly events at his other restaurant, Brickyard South, the event aims to take diners on a culinary journey. The tasting menu includes five courses, three cocktails and surprises. There will be 35 spots available and seating will stop strictly at 6:50 p.m.

Tickets are $100 and available for purchase here. The event is from 6:30-9 p.m. Soulshine Kitchen & Bar is at 144 W. Chimes St.

Get those pilates in on Wednesday

Sunset Pilates is partnering with Evolve Studio for a sunset pilates series this month, starting this Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Bring your yoga mat and water bottle and enjoy some open-air exercise on The Green at Perkins Rowe. This event will happen every Wednesday in October.

Spots are free, but limited. Reserve your spot here. Registration opens at 5 p.m. and classes begin at 5:30 p.m. The Green at Perkins Rowe is located at 10155 Perkins Rowe.

Flirt after work on Thursday

Capitol Park invites you to join them for its Flirt After Work event this Thursday, Oct. 6.

DJ Kicks plays a mix while attendees are encouraged to mingle. Drink and food specials are offered at this weekly happening.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and entrance is free until 6 p.m. with an RSVP. Capital Park is at 7132 Florida Blvd.

Support mental health through art on Thursday

Baton Rouge’s Stitches Influencing Purpose Initiative (SIP) is featuring artwork inspired by mental health at its Canvas & Conversation event this Thursday, Oct. 6.

SIP collaborated with local artists to create “the gallery of abstract expressions” for this event. Proceeds from this networking and fundraising event will go toward SIP community work.

The mixer is from 6-8 p.m. Register for free. The Stitches Group HQ Office is at 11616 Southfork Drive Suite 400.