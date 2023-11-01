The dishes I chose to convert into plant-based or vegan dishes are some of my favorite holiday sides. All of these dishes are easy to make, can be made in advance and are the epitome of the decadent, savory sides we all love to have at our holiday spread.
The plant-based cream spinach is as rich and creamy as its original version—and could be a great addition to meals outside of the holiday season, too.
Serves 6
32 ounces frozen chopped spinach
3 tablespoons olive oil
½ cup chopped onion
1 teaspoon chopped garlic
¼ cup chopped pickled jalapenos
1 cup cashew cream
2 cups water
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon fresh black pepper
2 teaspoons hot sauce
Thaw the frozen spinach, drain it and squeeze out the excess liquid.
Heat the olive oil in a heavy skillet and add in the chopped onions. Sauté until the onions are soft and translucent, about 3 to 4 minutes. Fold in the chopped garlic and continue cooking for another 15 to 20 seconds.
Stir in the chopped pickled jalapenos.
Add in the spinach and stir to incorporate the onion and garlic throughout the spinach. Fold in the cashew cream. Bring the mixture to a simmer as the spinach thickens.
Pour in the water and stir until the mixture is smooth and creamy. Add in the salt, pepper and hot sauce. Bring the creamed spinach back to a simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour into a serving dish and serve. This dish can be made a day or two in advance.
This article was originally published in the November 2023 issue of 225 magazine.