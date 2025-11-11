These pies are Michelin Guide-recommended, just in time for Thanksgiving

When Elsie’s Plate & Pie opened in Mid City back in fall 2017, owner Paul Dupré created a social media post encouraging followers to order whole pies for the Thanksgiving holiday. “We sold maybe a couple hundred that year, and at the time, it seemed mind-blowing,” Dupré says. “It’s just grown every year.” No kidding. This month, Elsie’s kitchen team will work overtime to make enough fresh pastry for around 1,500 Thanksgiving pie orders. The holiday pie menu features fall classics like pecan, apple and pumpkin streusel, but you can also order Elsie’s signature flavors, coconut cream, chocolate and the top-selling Eye of the Tiger, a lemon icebox pie gilded with spirals of blueberry whipped cream. Pie, oh my.

Elsie’s Plate & Pie is at 3145 Government St.

