Thanksgiving is exactly five—yep, five—weeks from today, which might have you gasping if you’ve agreed to host friends and family (like me). This completely food-focused holiday has an insane list of menu expectations, which are even broader here in south Louisiana. We claim those commonplace items served around the country like turkey, dressing, gravy, green bean casserole and cranberry sauce. But we also have to throw in local heritage dishes like spinach Madeleine, sweet potatoes, shrimp and eggplant casserole, bread pudding and more. This one-day event has an exhausting to-do list.

The good news is there’s a lot you can do in the coming weeks to make Thanksgiving Day not only delicious but also easy and relaxing. Start now and prepare a little each week, and you might just experience your best Thanksgiving ever.

Here’s how.

Cook it and freeze it

Certain casseroles freeze well. Others do not. A sure thing to stash in the freezer is your candied yam base. Bake and cool sweet potatoes, then puree them with butter and spices before freezing them in either containers or food storage bags. Hold off on adding eggs pureed fruit, or spirits until you’re ready to assemble. Spinach Madeleine and green bean casserole can be made ahead and frozen. Corn pudding does not freeze well, but you can always cook fresh corn and shave and freeze the kernels. Cornbread dressing freezes well, too, but many of us like to save this clutch dish for the last minute. However, you can always make your fresh cornbread ahead of time and freeze it.

Cook it and freeze it, part 2

If you’d like, prepare your gravy now and freeze it. Just use turkey wings, legs or necks for drippings and stock. Homemade cranberry sauce or relish also freezes well. So do rolls, fruit pies, cookies and brownies.

Shop early for shelf-stable items

Think of all the things you’ll eventually have to buy for the Thanksgiving table, from canned cranberry sauce, chicken stock and poultry seasoning to wine, bloody Mary mix and pickled okra. The list goes on and on. Start collecting now to save time later.

Get the non-food stuff ready

Make sure your plates, flatware, serving pieces and seating are all set, no matter how formal or casual you plan to be.

Experiment early

Between its predictable culinary guard rails, Thanksgiving offers a chance to cook a variety of dishes, old and new. It’s always nice to try a new turkey roasting method, add a flair of the global or toss in a new, throwback casserole. But if you serve something new, make it in advance. You want to know unequivocally that the recipe is reliable and that the end result tastes good.

