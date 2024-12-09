This Texas-based restaurant concept has eyes on Baton Rouge

A Texas-based Tex-Mex restaurant chain wants to open its first Louisiana location in a growing area of Baton Rouge.
The Planning Commission will review plans to bring a Fuego Tortilla Grill to West Lee Drive, near Burbank Drive, at its January meeting.
Stephen Wall, with Dallas-based holding company Uncommon Brands, filed the application with the commission. The application lists the property owner as Asterrone LLC of Metairie, a group that comprises the family of the late auto dealer Price LeBlanc. The group recently proposed bringing a Starbucks to the area.
|
|
The Planning Commission also recently reviewed plans to bring a 7 Brew Coffee and Panda Express restaurant to the area near West Lee and Burbank drives.
|
|
Uncommon Brands formed in December 2023 after acquiring Fuego Tortilla Grill for an undisclosed amount.
There are four Fuego Tortilla Grill locations in Texas.
This story originally appeared in a Dec. 9 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.