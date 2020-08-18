Baton Rouge has always been a place for family, football and food. Lately, these three are intersecting more and more. A number of former LSU football players—and their family members—now run their own culinary businesses. Instead of cheering for them on the field, you can now cheer for them to whip you up a plate.

In preparation for the upcoming (fingers crossed) football season, we took a dive into our archives for this rundown of some of the players who can give you some Tiger bites, as featured in 225‘s August 2018 Tiger Pride issue.