As spring approaches, we usually have one thing on our minds: crawfish. There’s nothing better than standing around a backyard table covered with boiled crawfish, potatoes and corn—but some Baton Rouge restaurants are serving up crawfish in ways that come pretty close.

We’ve put together a list of some mouthwatering crawfish dishes to try this season at local eateries.

Satisfy your crawfish craving at brunch

It’s never too early in the day to get your daily dose of crawfish, and these Baton Rouge restaurants agree. Head to The Chimes at 3357 Highland Road for its peppery Crawfish Omelet. At Juban’s Creole Restaurant at 3739 Perkins Road, the Crawfish Omelet Diablo adds some mushrooms, green onion, prosciutto and andouille breakfast potatoes to the mix.

Bistro Byronz at 5412 Government St. is also serving up crawfish at brunch with its Poché Etouffée dish combining poached eggs, crab meat and crawfish etouffée.

Snack on these crawfish bites

Crawfish and cheese is a pretty classic flavor combo, and these dishes are the ultimate blending of the two. Dip into a bowl of crawfish queso with fried pork skins at Elsie’s Plate & Pie at 3145 Government St., or try the smoked crawfish queso at BRQ Seafood & Barbecue at 10423 Jefferson Highway. Crawfish cheese fries makes an excellent starter at Beausoleil Restaurant & Bar at 7731 Jefferson Highway.

Enjoy the spring weather while munching on a Craw-Daddy Dawg from Frankie’s Dawg House at 2318 Cedardale Ave. This specialty dog comes with crawfish sausage topped with fried crawfish, sauce and French onion strings.

Other must-try crawfish bites include the crawfish poutine at Fete Au Fete at White Star Market and a skillet of crawfish cornbread at Provisions on Perkins.

Try new menu items just in time for Lent

Zea Rotisserie & Bar is rolling out seafood-inspired dishes this Lenten season, some of which incorporate crawfish. Order a plate of Crawfish Maque Choux, a dish made with crawfish tails in maque choux over a grit cake with a roasted red pepper rouille.

Wash it down with a glass of the restaurant’s recommended chardonnay pairing. Seafood menu offerings started March 6. Zea is at 2380 Towne Center Blvd.