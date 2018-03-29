Take our visual tour through the arrival of international cuisine in Baton Rouge

A sampling of Baton Rouge’s international offerings:

1962

El Rio Grande, Pinetta’s European Restaurant

1966

Gino’s Restaurant

1976

Chinese Inn

1978

Anthony’s Italian Deli

1979

Hunan Chinese Restaurant, Serop’s Cafe

1984

Zorba’s Greek Bistro (first opening)

1985

Pocorello’s Italian Grocery & Deli

1986

Maison Lacour

1987

DiGiulio Brothers

1988

Roman’s Cafe

1989

Thai Kitchen, Arzi’s Fine Lebanese Dining

1990

Ninfa’s (now Tio Javi’s)

1991

Superior Grill

1992

Albasha Greek Lebanese Restaurant, Dim Sum Restaurant

1994

India’s Restaurant, Ginza/J.C. Kamado’s Sushi & Japanese Restaurant

1999

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, Ruffino’s

2000

Thai Pepper

2002

Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant

2003

East Dragon Chinese Restaurant, Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill

2005

Tsunami Sushi

2006

Little Saigon, Sushi Yama

2007

Hello Sushi

2008

Bay Leaf Indian Cuisine

2009

Nino’s

2010

Barakat International Food Market

2011

La Morenita Meat Market, Pho Cafe, RotoGrill King Kebab, Viet Garden

2012

Dang’s Vietnamese Restaurant, Saigon Noodles, BB&PF

2013

Al Noor Indian Cuisine, La Divina Gelateria

2014

Zoroona Mediterranean Grill

2015

Zorba’s Greek Bistro reopens, La Salvadoreña Pupuseria (formerly a food truck)

2016

Umami Japanese Bistro, Ava Street Cafe, Cocha, Palermo

2017

Flambée Cafe, La Contea, Southfin Southern Poké (hails from Hawaii and the Pacific Islands), Los Reyes Mexican Grill, Bao Vietnamese Kitchen, Cafe Mimi, The Halal Guys

2018

Rocca Pizzeria, Geaux Cuban food truck

This article was originally published in the April 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.