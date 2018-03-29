×

Take our visual tour through the arrival of international cuisine in Baton Rouge

  • By 225 Staff @225batonrouge
  • Photography by Collin Richie

A sampling of Baton Rouge’s international offerings:

1962
El Rio Grande, Pinetta’s European Restaurant

1966
Gino’s Restaurant

1976
Chinese Inn

1978
Anthony’s Italian Deli

1979
Hunan Chinese Restaurant, Serop’s Cafe

1984
Zorba’s Greek Bistro  (first opening)

 

 

1985
Pocorello’s Italian Grocery & Deli

1986
Maison Lacour

1987
DiGiulio Brothers

1988
Roman’s Cafe

1989
Thai Kitchen, Arzi’s Fine Lebanese Dining

1990
Ninfa’s (now Tio Javi’s)

1991
Superior Grill

1992
Albasha Greek Lebanese Restaurant, Dim Sum Restaurant

1994
India’s Restaurant, Ginza/J.C. Kamado’s Sushi & Japanese Restaurant

1999
Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, Ruffino’s

2000
Thai Pepper

2002
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant

2003
East Dragon Chinese Restaurant, Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill

2005
Tsunami Sushi

2006
Little Saigon, Sushi Yama

2007
Hello Sushi

2008
Bay Leaf Indian Cuisine

2009
Nino’s

2010
Barakat International Food Market

2011
La Morenita Meat Market, Pho Cafe, RotoGrill King Kebab, Viet Garden

2012
Dang’s Vietnamese Restaurant, Saigon Noodles, BB&PF

2013
Al Noor Indian Cuisine, La Divina Gelateria

 

2014
Zoroona Mediterranean Grill

2015
Zorba’s Greek Bistro reopens, La Salvadoreña Pupuseria (formerly a food truck)

2016
Umami Japanese Bistro, Ava Street Cafe, Cocha, Palermo

2017
Flambée Cafe, La Contea, Southfin Southern Poké (hails from Hawaii and the Pacific Islands), Los Reyes Mexican Grill, Bao Vietnamese Kitchen, Cafe Mimi, The Halal Guys

2018
Rocca Pizzeria, Geaux Cuban food truck

This article was originally published in the April 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.

