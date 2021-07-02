Take a tour of the diverse food options at the corner of Perkins Road and Essen Lane

2. India’s Restaurant

5230 Essen Lane

A longtime favorite for warm and

comforting Indian dishes. indiasbr.com

3. Shipley Do-Nuts

5565 Essen Lane

The regional favorite returned to Baton Rouge in February. Find it on Facebook

4. The Lost Cove

5625 Essen Lane

This easy-to-miss bar is a cult favorite among spirits enthusiasts—and a must-try if you like your liquors brown. The pub grub is tasty, too. Find it on Facebook

5. Z or ba’s Greek Bistro

5713 Essen Lane

Chef Polina Economides’ modern Greek fare includes an emphasis on grilled meats, seafood and fresh vegetables—all in a romantic space. zorbasbistro.com

6. Sambath Donuts

5703 Essen Lane

This quirky Cambodian-owned spot is just right for a freshly made doughnut in the morning, and at lunchtime, Thai food.

Find it on Facebook

7. Bonjour Dessert Shop

5727 Essen Lane

A creperie with more than crepes. Experience the chocolate fountain and homemade waffles, too. Find it on Facebook

8. Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill

5741 Essen Lane

A stalwart of the local sushi scene that doesn‘t skimp on options in its classy dining space. ichibanbr.com

9. Sushi Masa

5837 Essen

Stop in for the lunch and dinner buffets. sushimasaus.com

10. Blue Corn Modern Mexican

7673 Perkins Road

Authentic, Mexican cuisine and high-end tequilas served in an Instagram-worthy setting. bluecornrestaurant.com

11. Café Petra Express

7673 Perkins Road

The St. Francisville Greek and Lebanese spot opened in Ichiban Square in November. café-petra.com

12. MoMo Tea

7673 Perkins Road

Amid the city’s growing bubble tea options, MoMo Tea stands out for its cheese tea, made with sweet cream cheese. Find it on Facebook

13. Counter Culture Frozen Yogurt

7711 Perkins Road

Come for the yogurt flavors of the day, stay for a healthy sandwich or salad.

counterculturebr.com

14. Sushi Yama

7731 Perkins Road

Hardcore sushi fans swear by this spot, where you can savor fatty tuna, uni and other tender fish, along with whimsical bento box lunches. sushiyama.co

15. Rock Paper Taco

7242 Perkins Road

Planned spot for a future brick-and-mortar location of the street taco food truck.

rockpapertaco.com

16. SoLou

7246 Perkins Road

Chef Peter Sclafani and partners have morphed the former Rum House space into a stylish hangout with fresh takes on modern Creole fare. eatsolou.com

17. Olive or Twist

7248 Perkins Road

What started as a craft cocktail bar now serves a full menu and popular brunch. oliveortwistbr.com

18. Bao Vietnamese Kitchen

8342 Perkins Road

Besides pho and vermicelli bowls, the banh mi, chicken wings and teas are all draws here. baovietkitchen.com

19. King Kong Milktea and Smoothie

8342 Perkins Road, Suite C

Get your sweet fix of milk tea, sugarcane juice and even sea salt milk foam.

kingkingmilktea.com

This article was originally published in the July 2021 issue of 225 magazine.