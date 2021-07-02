Blue Corn. Photo by Collin Richie
Take a tour of the diverse food options at the corner of Perkins Road and Essen Lane
By Maggie Heyn Richardson July 2, 2021
Don’t let the prosaic streetscapes fool you. The area around Perkins Road and Essen Lane, part of Baton Rouge Health District, is awash in interesting cuisine. Culinary choices range from the global, to the quirky and to the reliable. They keep the hospital staffs fed but also provide a destination for local foodies. Here are a few standouts among a field that keeps growing.
1. Ava Street Café
5207 Essen Lane
A large menu of Vietnamese dishes from spring rolls and steam buns to vermicelli, and of course, pho.
avastreetcafebr.com
2. India’s Restaurant
5230 Essen Lane
A longtime favorite for warm and
comforting Indian dishes. indiasbr.com
3. Shipley Do-Nuts
5565 Essen Lane
The regional favorite returned to Baton Rouge in February.
Find it on Facebook
4. The Lost Cove
Shrimp Santorini at Zorba’s Greek Bistro. Photo by Collin Richie
5625 Essen Lane
This easy-to-miss bar is a cult favorite among spirits enthusiasts—and a must-try if you like your liquors brown. The pub grub is tasty, too.
Find it on Facebook
5. Z orba’s Greek Bistro
5713 Essen Lane
Chef Polina Economides’ modern Greek fare includes an emphasis on grilled meats, seafood and fresh vegetables—all in a romantic space.
zorbasbistro.com
6. Sambath Donuts
5703 Essen Lane
This quirky Cambodian-owned spot is just right for a freshly made doughnut in the morning, and at lunchtime, Thai food.
Find it on Facebook
7. Bonjour Dessert Shop
5727 Essen Lane
A creperie with more than crepes. Experience the chocolate fountain and homemade waffles, too.
Find it on Facebook
8. Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill
5741 Essen Lane
A stalwart of the local sushi scene that doesn‘t skimp on options in its classy dining space.
ichibanbr.com
9. Sushi Masa
5837 Essen
Stop in for the lunch and dinner buffets.
sushimasaus.com
10. Blue Corn Modern Mexican
7673 Perkins Road
Authentic, Mexican cuisine and high-end tequilas served in an Instagram-worthy setting.
bluecornrestaurant.com
11. Café Petra Express
Flavorful teas at MoMo Tea
7673 Perkins Road
The St. Francisville Greek and Lebanese spot opened in Ichiban Square in November.
café-petra.com
12. MoMo Tea
7673 Perkins Road
Amid the city’s growing bubble tea options, MoMo Tea stands out for its cheese tea, made with sweet cream cheese.
Find it on Facebook
13. Counter Culture Frozen Yogurt
7711 Perkins Road
Come for the yogurt flavors of the day, stay for a healthy sandwich or salad.
counterculturebr.com
14. Sushi Yama
7731 Perkins Road
Hardcore sushi fans swear by this spot, where you can savor fatty tuna, uni and other tender fish, along with whimsical bento box lunches.
sushiyama.co
15. Rock Paper Taco
7242 Perkins Road
Planned spot for a future brick-and-mortar location of the street taco food truck.
rockpapertaco.com
16. SoLou
7246 Perkins Road
Chef Peter Sclafani and partners have morphed the former Rum House space into a stylish hangout with fresh takes on modern Creole fare.
eatsolou.com
17. Olive or Twist
7248 Perkins Road
What started as a craft cocktail bar now serves a full menu and popular brunch.
oliveortwistbr.com
18. Bao Vietnamese Kitchen
8342 Perkins Road
Besides pho and vermicelli bowls, the banh mi, chicken wings and teas are all draws here.
baovietkitchen.com
19. King Kong Milktea and Smoothie
8342 Perkins Road, Suite C
Get your sweet fix of milk tea, sugarcane juice and even sea salt milk foam.
kingkingmilktea.com
This article was originally published in the July 2021 issue of 225 magazine.