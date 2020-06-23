Summer is most definitely here in Baton Rouge. That means long, hot days with the occasional afternoon thunderstorm to cool you off until it’s back to hot and steamy again.

We’re all in need of something cool and refreshing to get us through it. That’s why we went searching for delicious cold treats around the Capital City. And of course, we aren’t just talking a cherry snow ball. We tried everything from creamy green avocado smoothies to black sesame mochi to fruity popsicles.

Read on for the full story, which originally appeared in the June edition of 225.