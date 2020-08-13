It’s not just Starbucks anymore. Coffee shops across the city and state are increasingly forsaking minimalist menus, too, in favor of hyper-specific coffee drinks.

Trying to decode all the names and figure out what to order by the time it’s your turn in line can be paralyzing. But no need to panic order anymore.

In the August 2020 issue of 225 we put together a quick guide to some of the more common brews and where you can find them in the Capital City. And since it’s still blazing hot out, we’re focusing solely on cold caffeinated beverages.

Read on for more.