This time of year always gets a little crazy. There are green, purple and gold decorations adorning front porches, krewe members lining up to buy their throws and beads at local party stores, boxes upon boxes of king cakes greeting customers at the entrance of every supermarket.

And this weekend is when things really get going. Starting Friday, Feb. 14, there’s a parade—or even two—every day this weekend. Artemis, Mystique, Orion and Mid City Gras all roll around Baton Rouge giving you the chance to catch throws and dance along to marching bands.

If you’re worried about how to take it all in, we’ve got you covered. Click here to read our 2020 guide to Baton Rouge’s Mardi Gras, along with maps of all the routes so you don’t miss any of the action.