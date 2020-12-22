As we find ourselves in the midst of the holidays, family budgets are tight and celebrating may look a little different this year. But it’s more important than ever to show loved ones how much we care.

With that in mind, 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch decided this month to focus on fun gifts of foods that can be made without breaking the bank. You can utilize ingredients you may even have growing in your own backyard—those little gems you may have overlooked, like Meyer lemons, satsumas and pecans. These gifts using locally sourced ingredients are the perfect way to celebrate the good that 2020 has brought … and to send the year on its way.

Next up is a recipe for Sweet Potato Brown Butter Spice Cookies created by Tracey and her daughter Maggie.

When they were testing this recipe, one of their test subjects said these cookies tasted like “the magic of the holidays in a cookie.” We must agree they seem to represent Christmas in one sweet, chewy bite. They have the right amount of spice and sweetness from the hint of cane syrup plus the richness from the brown butter and mashed sweet potatoes. We will be putting these cookies out for Santa this year, for sure!

Read on for the cookie recipe and three other homemade gift ideas, which were featured in the December 2020 issue of 225.