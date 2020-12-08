Holiday food gifts you can make with local ingredients

Everyone can likely agree 2020 has been quite a year, and very few of us will be sad to see it go. As it comes to a close, though, we’re able to find a few silver linings that have been hidden in the dark clouds of the past 12 months.

We have both been grateful for the time we were able to spend in the kitchen with our teenage and 20-something kids, creating fun meals during the stressful pandemic. We have also had an opportunity to slow our pace a bit, and learn to be more creative and resourceful. We’ve also enjoyed things like planting backyard gardens, organizing family gatherings on Zoom and taking staycations. These unexpected gifts have made us realize we still have much to be thankful for, even when we’re pushed outside our comfort zones.

And now we find ourselves in the midst of the holidays. Family budgets are tight and celebrating may look a little different this year, but it’s more important than ever to show loved ones how much we care.

With that in mind, we decided this month to focus on fun gifts of foods that can be made without breaking the bank. You can utilize ingredients you may even have growing in your own backyard—those little gems you may have overlooked, like Meyer lemons, satsumas and pecans. These gifts using locally sourced ingredients are the perfect way to celebrate the good that 2020 has brought … and to send the year on its way.

Homemade Limoncello

This lemon-flavored liqueur is mainly produced in southern Italy. Its bright yellow hue and sweet lemon flavor is enjoyed all over the world. Limoncello is also quite easy to make at home. We usually have Meyer lemons growing in the yard and like their mild floral flavor. If using store-bought lemons, opt for organic or ones that don’t have a thick white pith. A good vodka is important. The hardest part of the process is waiting the week or so it takes for the lemon to infuse. Once the wait is over, mix the infused vodka with a little simple syrup and pour it into festive bottles for gifting. Serve neat and chilled in cordial glasses, or try it in a cocktail.

Servings: Yields 32 fluid ounces

12 Meyer lemons

1 750 milliliter bottle of good-quality vodka,

80-100 proof

1½ to 2 cups sugar

1½ cup water

1. Use a vegetable peeler to peel the lemons. Try to avoid as much of the white pith as possible.

2. Place the lemon peels into a quart glass container with a tight-fitting lid. Pour the vodka over the lemon peels until completely covered.

3. Close the container and set it on the counter out of direct sunlight to allow the lemon peels to infuse with the vodka. Infuse for 5 days or up to 2 weeks. The longer it sits, the more intense lemon flavor you will get.

4. In a small sauce pot, combine the sugar and water. Heat until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat and cool completely.

5. Line a strainer with cheesecloth or a coffee filter, and strain the vodka/lemon zest mixture into a 2-quart container. Add in the simple syrup ¼ of a cup at a time or until your desired sweetness.

6. Use a funnel to pour the Limoncello into 12- to 16-ounce glass bottles fitted with a stopper. Keep the Limoncello refrigerated until ready to give as gifts. The Limoncello will keep in the freezer for up to 6 months.

Satsuma Cranberry Quick Bread

If you have access to a satsuma tree, you know how plentiful they are this time of year. They are one of our favorites of the citrus fruits, and we cannot get enough of them. Tracey came up with a delicious quick bread using satsumas and dried cranberries that is yet another reason for us to love this winter citrus. It is moist and rich and a tasty treat to enjoy along with your coffee in the morning or on a crisp afternoon with a nice cup of tea. It is great to have on hand over the holidays and makes an even greater gift to share with friends and neighbors.

Servings: Yields 2 loaves

2 tablespoons softened butter

2¼ cups sugar

4 cups flour

2 tablespoons baking powder

1½ teaspoons salt

1 cup dried cranberries

¼ cup satsuma zest

1 tablespoon lemon zest

4 eggs

1½ cups vegetable oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 cup sour cream

1½ cups fresh satsuma juice

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 2 loaf pans with the softened butter and sprinkle each pan with 2 tablespoons of the sugar.

2. In a large mixing bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder and salt. Mix in the cranberries, satsuma zest and lemon zest. Set this aside.

3. In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together the remaining sugar, eggs, oil, lemon juice, vanilla, sour cream and ½ cup of the satsuma juice until well blended.

4. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and fold everything in until the batter comes together.

5. Transfer the batter into prepared loaf pans. Bake in the preheated oven for 45 to 55 minutes, or until a tester inserted into the middle comes out clean.

6. Remove from the oven and pour the remaining satsuma juice over the two loaves. Sprinkle each hot loaf with the powdered sugar. Cool for 5 minutes.

7. Run a knife around the edges of each pan and turn the satsuma cranberry loaves onto a cooling rack to cool completely. Wrap the satsuma cranberry loaves in plastic wrap, and store in the fridge for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Sweet Potato Brown Butter Spice Cookies

When Tracey and her daughter Maggie were testing this recipe, one of their test subjects said these cookies tasted like “the magic of the holidays in a cookie.” We must agree they seem to represent Christmas in one sweet, chewy bite. They have the right amount of spice and sweetness from the hint of cane syrup plus the richness from the brown butter and mashed sweet potatoes. We will be putting these cookies out for Santa this year, for sure!

Recipe by Tracey and Maggie Koch

Servings: Yields 12 (2-ounce) cookies

2 sticks butter

2¼ cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cinnamon

½ teaspoons ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoons ground cloves

1½ cups light brown sugar

2 tablespoons pure cane syrup

1 egg yolk

1⁄3 cup cooked mashed sweet potato

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

FOR ROLLING THE COOKIES

2 tablespoons white sugar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1. Place the butter in a heavy saucepan and heat over medium high heat, stirring constantly until the butter reaches an amber color.

2. Pour the brown butter into a container and place it into the refrigerator until it is cooled completely and beginning to solidify.

3. Heat the oven to 350 degrees and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

4. In a mixing bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and spices. Set them aside.

5. In a separate bowl, cream the brown sugar and brown butter until incorporated.

6. Whisk in the cane syrup, egg yolk, mashed sweet potatoes and vanilla until smooth.

7. Stir the wet ingredients into the dry until a nice soft dough forms.

8. In a small shallow dish, combine the white sugar, extra brown sugar and cinnamon together to roll the cookies in before baking.

9. Use a large spoon or 2-ounce cookie scoop to scoop out the dough into balls. Roll each dough ball in the cinnamon sugar mixture and place them on the lined baking sheet.

10. Bake for 13 to 16 minutes, or until the edges of the cookies are golden and crisp, and the center is puffed and still slightly chewy. Transfer onto a cooling rack and cool completely. Store in an airtight container for up to

4 days.

Pecan Praline Sauce

This is an easy sauce to make and quite a treat to receive. This sauce is sweet and rich in flavor and has a great texture from the toasted pecans. It elevates simple things like vanilla ice cream or waffles into decadent holiday treats. We found little glass jars with latch lids to put the sauce in, making it a great homemade holiday gift.

Recipe by Maggie Koch

Servings: Yields 12 ounces of praline sauce

6 tablespoons butter

½ cup light brown sugar

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 tablespoon Bourbon

½ cup cream

½ cup chopped toasted pecans

1. In a heavy sauce pot, melt the butter over medium heat.

2. Add in the sugar and salt, and stir until the sugar is completely melted. Continue cooking and stirring for 1 minute.

3. Turn off the heat and very carefully add in the vanilla and Bourbon. (The sauce will bubble up and sizzle.)

4. Turn the heat back to low and stir in the cream and pecans. Simmer the sauce and keep stirring until the sauce is a bit thicker and glossy. Remove from the heat and cool slightly.

5. Pour the sauce into containers with a tight-fitting lid and cool completely. Keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. The sauce will thicken up quite a bit once chilled but can be reheated to loosen when you are ready to serve.

This article was originally published in the December 2020 issue of 225 Magazine.