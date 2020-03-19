It’s understandable that the news got lost in the shuffle during these crazy times, but earlier this month we officially opened the ballot for the 2020 Best of 225 Awards.

That means after months of planning and tallying all of your write-in nominations, we were able to put together the final ballots in 68 categories, including Best Brunch, Best Sushi, Best Place to Get a Massage and even Best TV News Personality.

And now more than ever, your favorite restaurants and businesses are in need of some love. If you can’t support them monetarily, give them a vote in Best of 225!

The ballot will remain open until April 2, so you have about two weeks left to vote for your favorites around the Capital City.

Read our Frequently Asked Questions post to find out all you need to know about how the nominees are determined. And go here to download promotional images if you want to campaign for your favorites on social media.

And most importantly, cast your votes here! Voting ends at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 2. May the best of 225 win!