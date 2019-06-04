With the temperatures rising, we’re now constantly on the hunt for summery flavors that aren’t heavy. That means plenty of fresh vegetables and bright, punchy flavors.

We dove into the 225 archives and came across this easy Fresh Pasta Primavera dish that’s great for a crowd and full of summer vegetables. It’s filling, but won’t weigh you down. And it goes great with a crisp white wine, too.

Find the recipe below, and see all the others from this spread of summer recipes from the June 2015 issue of 225 here.

Fresh Pasta Primavera

Pro tips: You can use any type of pasta and change up the types of vegetables. Using a little of the starchy water the pasta was cooking in to make a sauce is a great chef’s trick. You can also add cooked chicken or shrimp to this dish, making it a one-pot meal.

Servings: 6

1½ teaspoon salt, divided

1 pound fresh pasta

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves minced garlic

1 cup sliced baby zucchini

1 bunch fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut in fourths

1 cup fresh or frozen peas

¼ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

1 cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese

1½ cups reserved cooking liquid from the cooked pasta

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add 1 teaspoon of the salt. Cook pasta according to the package directions.

2. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil and add the garlic for 4-5 seconds.

3. Stir in the zucchini, asparagus, remaining salt and pepper. Sauté 1 minute.

4. Add the peas and continue cooking for another 2 minutes.

5. Drain the pasta, but reserve 1½ cups of the pasta water.

6. Toss the pasta into the vegetables and add the reserved pasta water.

7. Sprinkle in the cheese and toss until everything is evenly coated. Transfer the pasta to a large serving dish and top with more grated cheese. Serve immediately.