The story behind the floral carpet inside Supper Club

Open since mid-May, the Supper Club continues to lure diners with its luxe steakhouse menu, live DJ and its much-discussed sophisticated den-of-vice vibe.

Creator Brandon Landry and his wife, Mackenzie, prioritized the interior design as much as they did the menu, turning to local design firm monochrome for the Supper Club’s unique look.

But hitting the right notes took some time, say monochrome designers Carol Lacour and Mitchell Naquin.