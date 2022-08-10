The story behind the floral carpet inside Supper Club
- By Maggie Heyn Richardson
Open since mid-May, the Supper Club continues to lure diners with its luxe steakhouse menu, live DJ and its much-discussed sophisticated den-of-vice vibe.
Creator Brandon Landry and his wife, Mackenzie, prioritized the interior design as much as they did the menu, turning to local design firm monochrome for the Supper Club’s unique look.
But hitting the right notes took some time, say monochrome designers Carol Lacour and Mitchell Naquin.
Mood boards included contemporary, earthy, industrial and traditional concepts.
But it wasn’t until Naquin found a carpet by Dutch designer Marcel Wanders that the overall scheme started to come into focus.
“They really responded when we showed them European designers,” Lacour says.
The carpet, called Fools Paradise, depicts delicate, just-decaying flowers set on a dark background.
“It’s floral, but it’s dark and has a ‘sinister-ness’ about it,” Naquin says.
And in a place like this, who wants to be good?
This article was originally published in the August 2022 issue of 225 magazine.