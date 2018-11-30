How to stock and style an entirely Louisiana bar cart

There’s still plenty of room for growth in our local craft beer and spirits scene, sure. But we’ll tell you one thing: Louisiana is producing enough spirits, syrups, mixers and tools, there’s barely room for it all in one home bar.

We challenged ourselves to deck out a bar cart with products sourced only from local makers and shops. What was most telling was all the products we could not fit on the shelves. Turns out we already have all the liquid courage your holiday bar could need—right here at home.

Styled by Jennifer Tormo

THE GOODS

Baton Rouge’s own Cane Land Spiced Rum is an estate rum made from Alma Plantation sugar cane and infused with bitter orange, vanilla and raw sugar. $34. Baton Rouge Distilling Company’s strawberry brandy, made here in the Capital City, is an Old World-style fruit brandy meant for after-dinner sipping or blending in craft cocktails. $27. Bayou Rum Silver, made from Louisiana sugar cane and molasses, is that essential bottle of white rum you need for craft daiquiris, punch and mojitos. $26.50. Launched by Olive or Twist founder Joshua Duke, The Cocktail Experiment is a small-batch local producer of craft cocktail ingredients, including syrups ($5-$8) and bitters ($8). Winter brings local oranges, lemons and other citrus perfect for squeezing into fresh juices or trimming into cocktail garnishes. All-natural Louisiana Sisters Bloody Mary Mix and New Orleans Spiced Olives deliver a peppy brunch beverage full of well-rounded umami. $5.50-$9. Locally made Boudreaux’s Margarita Mix is produced with real cane syrup. $6.50. The fabled spirit absinthe has enjoyed a serious comeback, with a flurry of boutique spirits emerging. Local company Bonnecaze Absinthe & Home features finely crafted spoons, glasses and other items you’ll need for serving it. Baton Rouge brewery Tin Roof recently landed first place at the prestigious national Great American Beer Festival, making its brews a must for your bar. Southern Craft’s best-selling Red Stick Rye, made with Carolina rye malt, is based on a nationally award-winning home-brew recipe that helped launch this local brewery. $11 for six. Part of the wave of the statewide craft brewery explosion, Flying Tiger Amber Ale from Monroe combines caramel and biscuit malts to create a creamy flavor and crisp finish. $10.50 for six. Turn dried hibiscus into simple syrup by steeping buds in hot water and adding sugar.

STOCK YOUR CART

• Louisiana-made spirits, syrups, bitters and garnishes from Mid City Craft Wine and Brew

• Fruit brandy from the Baton Rouge Distilling Company distillery

• Absinthe and accessories from Bonnecaze Absinthe & Home

• Dried hibiscus from Red Stick Farmers Market

• Tin Roof beer from Matherne’s

This article was originally published in the December 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.