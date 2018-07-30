[Sponsored Content] Beyond burgers: Try this season’s tailgating MVPs

Content provided by our sponsor: Manda Fine Meats

Whether you’re tailgating in the parking lot, in your driveway, or even on your couch, the menu is just as important as the game itself. We asked Patrick Yarborough, of MANDA Fine Meats, to share some fresh alternatives to the same old burgers and dogs.

Add these game-changers to your playbook and you’ll be the MVP this season.

Hot Roast Beef Cheddar and Jalapeno Sliders

Making groceries

Manda Roast Beef, shaved

Cheddar cheese, sliced

Jalapeno slices

Slider buns

Butter

Oregano

Let’s get cooking

Make the sliders with roast beef, cheese, and jalapeno. Brush top of the slider bread with butter and sprinkle oregano on top. Grill directly on the grill over indirect heat (or wrap in foil and grill) until the sandwiches are hot and the cheese is melted. Change it up with potato rolls in place of slider buns or add a barbecue sauce to the sliders. Yum!

Touchdown Mustard

BBQ Sauce

Making groceries

1 1/2 cups mustard

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup Apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce

A pinch of black pepper

A pinch of paprika

Let’s get cooking

Mix all of the ingredients in a pot. Bring to a low boil; then reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring often. Set aside.

Grilled Sausage Melts

Making groceries

Manda Sausage

Pepper jack cheese

Mustard BBQ Sauce (recipe above)

French bread

Let’s get cooking