[Sponsored Content] Beyond burgers: Try this season’s tailgating MVPs

Content provided by our sponsor: Manda Fine Meats
Whether you’re tailgating in the parking lot, in your driveway, or even on your couch, the menu is just as important as the game itself. We asked Patrick Yarborough, of MANDA Fine Meats, to share some fresh alternatives to the same old burgers and dogs.
Add these game-changers to your playbook and you’ll be the MVP this season.
Hot Roast Beef Cheddar and Jalapeno Sliders
Making groceries
Manda Roast Beef, shaved
Cheddar cheese, sliced
Jalapeno slices
Slider buns
Butter
Oregano
Let’s get cooking
- Make the sliders with roast beef, cheese, and jalapeno.
- Brush top of the slider bread with butter and sprinkle oregano on top.
- Grill directly on the grill over indirect heat (or wrap in foil and grill) until the sandwiches are hot and the cheese is melted.
- Change it up with potato rolls in place of slider buns or add a barbecue sauce to the sliders. Yum!
Touchdown Mustard
BBQ Sauce
Making groceries
1 1/2 cups mustard
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup Apple cider vinegar
1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce
A pinch of black pepper
A pinch of paprika
Let’s get cooking
- Mix all of the ingredients in a pot.
- Bring to a low boil; then reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring often.
- Set aside.
Grilled Sausage Melts
Making groceries
Manda Sausage
Pepper jack cheese
Mustard BBQ Sauce (recipe above)
French bread
Let’s get cooking
- Cut the sausage in half lengthwise, grill until cooked and set aside.
- Slice a whole loaf of French bread in half lengthwise.
- Pile the cooked sausage on the bottom half of the bread.
- Top it with the Mustard BBQ Sauce and slices of pepper jack cheese.
- Close the loaf with the top half of the bread.
- Grill the entire loaf to crisp the bread and melt the cheese.
- Place the loaf directly on the grill or wrap it in aluminum foil first.
- Remove the loaf from the grill and slice it into smaller sandwiches
