Japanese Shishito peppers have recently become a culinary darling. You’ve probably seen them emerging on more and more local menus, and you can often buy them fresh in area supermarkets and at the Red Stick Farmers Market. I picked some up on Saturday from market vendor Fullness Organic Farm and took them home and blistered them in my cast iron skillet. Sprinkled with salt and served immediately, they’re an amazing summer hors d’oeuvre—light, but meaty, slightly sweet and perfectly tame, heat-wise. Leave the stem on so you can pick them up easily. All you really need to enhance the natural flavor of these delicious veggies is salt, but you can also serve them with your favorite creamy, spicy dipping sauce.

Enjoy!

Blistered Shishito Peppers

Servings: 2

12 fresh shishito peppers, rinsed and dried

1 teaspoon olive or sesame oil

Kosher salt, or your favorite gourmet salt

In a medium bowl, toss the peppers with the oil. Heat a medium-sized, well-seasoned cast-iron skillet to high heat. Add the peppers to the skillet in a single layer. Allow them to blister on one side before turning, about 2 minutes. Cook on the other side for about 2 more minutes. Turn the peppers again to ensure they’re charred on all sides, cooking for about 1 more minute. Remove from the pan. Place in a serving bowl or on a serving plate and sprinkle with the salt. Serve immediately.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.