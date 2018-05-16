Spatula Diaries: Welcome summer with this ready-in-minutes Caprese Pasta Salad

No matter how much you love to cook, there are times when you desperately need a rapid-fire dish that’s no sweat to make and that will win you points when you’re asked to bring something. This pasta salad is cool and flavorful, combining fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, cooked bowtie pasta and cooked chicken (a great use for a rotisserie bird). Toss the whole thing in basil pesto for a light entrée or side dish that’s ridiculously easy and really tasty. It could be just the lifesaver you need for your next outdoor gathering with friends.

Here’s how:

Caprese Pasta Salad

Servings: 8-10

16 ounces bowtie pasta

2 cups cooked chicken, cubed

1 ½ cups fresh mozzarella balls, halved

2 cups fresh grape tomatoes, halved

½ cup prepared or homemade basil pesto

Cook the pasta according to the package directions and drain. In a large bowl, combine the pasta with the chicken, mozzarella and grape tomatoes. Add the pesto, and combine gently but thoroughly. Serve immediately at room temperature, or refrigerate and serve cold later.

