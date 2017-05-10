What you choose to serve on Mother’s Day can take lots of different directions, but a classic component is a beautiful breakfast. Homemade granola is an unexpected, great way to go. It’s perfect on its own or served with a medley of other dishes. It also makes a really personal teacher gift.

This is one of my favorite granolas because it’s got lots of stuff in it and is laced with a generous amount of cinnamon. It’s modified from a Molly Wizenberg recipe in Bon Appetit and is something I’ve made for years. Studded with nuts, dried fruit and flaked coconut, it’s great for topping yogurt, eating with milk or just snacking. Use local pecans and honey if you can.

Here’s how:

Everyday Granola

Servings: 5 cups

3 cups old-fashioned oats (not quick cooking)

1 cup coarsely chopped Louisiana pecans

¼ cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon salt

⅓ cup local honey

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

½ cup unsweetened flaked unsulfured coconut (optional)

1 cup dried fruit (use one or a combination of dried blueberries, cranberries or cherries)

Heat the oven to 300 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Mix the first 6 ingredients in a large bowl. In a small saucepan, add the honey and oil, and heat over medium-low heat until just combined. Pour the honey mixture over the oat mixture and toss well. Spread the mixture in a single layer on the prepared sheet. Bake until golden, stirring every 10 minutes, for a total of about 40 minutes, watching carefully. Place the sheet on cooling rack, and stir the granola around to encourage it to cool. Allow it to cool completely. Transfer to a bowl or container. Add the flaked coconut and dried fruit.

This can be made one week ahead. Store in airtight containers.

