Red, ripe tomatoes and sturdy day-old bread form the basis of panzanella, the traditional Italian salad that springs from Tuscany. It’s a fitting use of our local tomato bounty, and it’s a cooperative side dish for a range of menus. Tangy with oil and vinegar and packed with seasonal veggies, panzanella pairs aptly with fresh seafood, grilled chicken or pork, gourmet burgers and other vegetarian dishes. You’ll love the way the chopped summer herbs and scallions sneak their way into the bread’s crevasses.

Don’t be confined to the ingredients listed here. This gutsy salad has a few basic rules, but enjoys free-form creativity.

Panzanella

Servings: 6

3 cups firm, hardy stale bread cubes trimmed of crusts (place under broiler to dry out if bread is too soft or fresh)

3 medium to large fresh tomatoes (preferably seasonal), chopped, reserve juices

½ cup chopped red onion

1 cup chopped cucumber

1 cup chopped red pepper

½ cup chopped scallions, white and green parts

1 tablespoon capers, drained and rinsed

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons good quality red wine vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

½ cup chopped basil and parsley

Combine the first seven ingredients (bread through capers) in a large bowl. Include the tomato juices. In a separate small bowl, combine the garlic and vinegar. Slowly whisk in the olive oil to make a dressing. Add the salt and pepper to taste. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss well. Add the herbs and toss again. Let the salad sit for about 15 minutes before serving. Taste to correct seasoning before serving.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor and the author of Hungry for Louisiana, An Omnivore’s Journey. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.