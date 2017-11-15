We take it for granted, but turkey gumbo might be the greatest post-Thanksgiving dish … ever. It allows you to use a large amount of leftovers—from turkey carcass to turkey meat, and it’s a completely different set of flavors from Thanksgiving dinner itself. Many of its ingredients are used for cornbread dressing and other casseroles, so you probably won’t have to return to the store to whip up a happy, bubbling pot. Like all traditional Cajun or Creole one-pot dishes, there are no hard and fast rules. Toss in shrimp or oysters, too, if you like.

Here’s how:

Turkey Bone Gumbo

10 cups turkey stock (ingredients below)

½ cup roux (ingredients below)

1 yellow onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

3 stalks celery with leaves, chopped

3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

12 ounces andouille, sliced into half-inch pieces

6 bay leaves

4 cups turkey meat, reserved from carcass

6 green onions, green parts chopped

Fresh parsley to taste

Cooked rice and fresh or jarred filé for serving

For the turkey stock:

1 roast turkey carcass, leftover meat removed and reserved. Leave a little meat on the bone to add flavor to the stock.

3 large yellow or white onions, peeled and quartered

4 stalks celery, including leaves, cut into two-inch pieces

4 large carrots, peeled and cut into two-inch pieces

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

6 bay leaves

3–5 tablespoons salt, or to taste

Several sprigs of fresh thyme and Italian parsley, tied in a bundle with kitchen twine

Place the carcass in a large stockpot and cover with cold water. Add the onions, celery, carrots, black peppercorns, and bay leaves. Bring to a boil. Lower the heat to simmer, and add the salt and herb bundle. Simmer for 40 minutes. Turn off the heat. Taste and adjust the seasoning level if necessary. Drain the stock through a mesh strainer and skim the fat from the surface. The stock can be used now, or it can be refrigerated for one week or frozen for three months.

For the roux:

½ cup vegetable oil

½ cup all-purpose flour

In a heavy-bottomed saucepan or skillet, heat the vegetable oil to medium high. Sprinkle the flour into the oil and whisk to combine. Whisk or stir with a flat-edged wooden spoon constantly so the mixture does not burn. The roux should be light brown, or the color of peanut butter, in about 10 minutes. For a dark brown roux, cook 5 more minutes. If the roux browns quickly, remove it from the heat for a minute or two. When it reaches the desired color, remove from the heat or continue with the below recipe. Refrigerate for one week or freeze for three months.

Finish the gumbo:

Add the diced vegetables to the roux. Sauté until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the andouille and sauté for another 5 minutes. Slowly add the turkey stock, whisking to thoroughly incorporate with the roux. Add the bay leaves. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Add the turkey and let cook for another 10 minutes. Serve with rice, chopped green onions, parsley and fresh or jarred filé.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor and the author of Hungry for Louisiana, An Omnivore’s Journey. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.