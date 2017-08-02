Spatula Diaries: How I survive back-to-school meal planning

School starts next week for many, and as much as it pains me to see summer break slip away, I like using this period to hit the kitchen reset button. The stifling weather still feels like summer, but the return to school, especially when you live in a college town, changes the rhythm of life for everyone. The menu goes from lazy summer dinners to quick weeknight fare, and it’s a great time to purge, restock and plan for fall.

Here are 5 tips to help you stay organized and inspired.

Clean out.

At the moment, my pantry reflects the raiding it’s suffered all summer at the hands of my three kids. Packages torn open in a fit of hunger have left trails of debris. I’m out of several key items I like to keep on hand for quick pantry meals, and I need to fortify my stash of lunchbox snacks. Meanwhile, the fridge was stripped to essentials before our last trip, so it’s a great time to scour it top to bottom. Finally, the freezer needs to be reloaded with chicken breasts, ground turkey and beef and other go-to items we use regularly during the week.

Accessorize.

I fight a natural inclination for disorder every single day, but—as I’ve said here before—taking time to plan meals saves a ton of time and money. Start by forcing (yes, forcing) the folks you’re cooking for to list all the meals they already like. Then, draw from that list each week. Keep repeat meals interesting by throwing in easy new twists. A versatile topping, like peach avocado salsa (see recipe below), can make a dish pop like great jewelry sets off a dress.

Themes work.

I loathe gimmicks, but I admit nightly themes help an addled brain better manage the possibilities. Meatless Monday and Taco Tuesday are just the tip of the iceberg. Pinterest is crawling with cutesy themes like Slow Cooker Night, Pasta Night and nights featuring make-your-own pizza, low-carb dishes, stuffed potatoes, soup and sandwiches, international fare, seafood, chicken, one-pot recipes, sheet pan recipes, a mixed grill, a casserole, breakfast-for-dinner, kids cook and leftovers. That’s more than two weeks’ worth of guard rails to function within right there.

Limit shopping trips.

Craft a list of meals for the week—the number of original meals you’ll make is up to you—then form a grocery list that includes everything you’re going to need to pull those off, and to feed your household in between. Don’t forget breakfast items, lunchbox supplies and after-school snacks. Shop only once or twice during the week to save time and money.

Post it.

At this point, you’ve done everything required of a good manager. You’ve solicited feedback, formed a plan and thought through its execution. Now, post that plan publicly so that your team is on the same page and can’t whine about what’s coming. A nightly meal plan pinned to the family bulletin board helps tame pushback and general disorder.

Good luck and read on for a versatile topping idea:

Easy peach-avocado salsa

Servings: About 6 cups

3 cups peeled and diced fresh peaches* (about 3 medium to large peaches)

1 firm ripe avocado, peeled and diced

1 cup diced ripe fresh tomato (1 medium tomato)

½ cup finely diced red onion

½ jalapeno pepper, finely diced

Juice of one fresh lime

½ cup chopped cilantro

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Add all ingredients to a bowl and gently mix. Serve with grilled chicken, fish, pork or tofu. Add to shrimp salad. Use as a topping for tacos or burritos. Serve with tortilla chips.

*When peaches aren’t available, substitute mangos.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor and the author of Hungry for Louisiana, An Omnivore’s Journey. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.