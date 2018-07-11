Local peaches are in, and man, are they delicious. North Louisiana growers say the 2018 growing season has been more productive than in years past, thanks to a colder winter. Peaches need about 850 chill hours, and this year, they got more than 1,000, yielding fruit that is nicely formed, full of flavor and naturally sweet.

The flavor of a peach—at once floral, tart and sweet—pairs so nicely with pungent ginger, and this quick bread recipe features both. Dense and moist, the bread gets it tenderness from fresh peach puree and its assertiveness from the combination of crystallized ginger and ground ginger. I picked up the spices from Red Stick Spice Co. before I made the loaf. Finely chopped walnuts deliver even more texture. This bread is awesome for breakfast or an afternoon snack.

Hang onto the recipe, and in the fall, modify it with fresh, ripe pears. They also love ginger.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.