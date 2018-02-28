Cookie bars are hard to beat. They’re easy to prepare, travel well and are always moist and tender. And you can make them with so many different ingredients, including that classic kid-friendly combo of peanut butter and jelly.

This week, I tested this peanut butter and jelly bar recipe from the Barefoot Contessa, using strawberry jam since it’s strawberry season. I slathered a smooth layer of the jam between two layers of creamy peanut butter batter to make this playful peanut-topped cookie bar. And hey, while they’re rich, you can’t say they’re not packed with protein.

Pick up fresh strawberry jam from one of the farmers at the Red Stick Farmers Market, or use your favorite commercial brand. You’ll need 18 ounces of jam.

The recipe turned out great and was a big hit with my kids. Use baking spray to prepare the pan instead of butter if you like. The high fat content in the batter makes the bars easy to lift out of the pan, but be sure to let them cool fully before serving, as it helps set the texture.

Enjoy!

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.