Spatula Diaries: Spring is here—it’s time for a cool seafood salad

Cool seafood salad is a staple of the Louisiana menu, and there’s no better time to savor it than right now, when the weather turns warm, and when shrimp, crawfish and crab are in great supply. The basic formula is fresh poached or boiled seafood with a mayo-based dressing, but you can elevate this by adding fresh citrus segments and chopped herbs.

Here’s how:

Citrus Seafood Salad

Servings: 4-6

¾ cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon horseradish

Juice of half a lemon

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups fresh Louisiana seafood, including a combination of fresh boiled shrimp, crawfish and/or crab

½ cup chopped celery

1 cup orange or grapefruit segments

Fresh herbs for garnish

In a large bowl, mix the mayonnaise and the next four ingredients. Add the seafood and celery, and gently mix until evenly coated. Add the fruit and carefully mix until combined. Top with fresh basil or tarragon, and serve with crackers or toasted slices of French bread.

